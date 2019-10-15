‘Dancing With the Stars’: Donald Trump Campaigns for ‘Good Guy’ Sean Spicer Votes

Dancing With the Stars contestant Sean Spicer is getting some high praise from his former employer, as President Donald Trump recently took to Twitter to campaign for votes for Spicer, whom he also called a “good guy.” In the tweet, Trump praised Spicer’s character, and encouraged his followers to cast their votes for the former White House press secretary. Some Twitter users were not keen on the president using his platform to rally votes for Spicer, with one person tweeting back, “The president of the United States is tweeting to the world about an American TV show. Priorities seem to be on track.” Another person sarcastically added, “Cool… thanks for the reality show programming tip, Mr. President of the United State of America! (Time to cancel that TV Guide subscription. Don’t even need it anymore.)

Using the office of the “President” to gin up Dancing with the Stars votes…😑 pic.twitter.com/jt0TeXJGOh — Jack 🇺🇸 (@jackresists) October 14, 2019

“If they can keep Spicey in for a couple of shows just to see him make a total fool of himself each time he steps foot on the dancing floor, I’m all in,” someone else tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not everyone was bothered, however, as Spicer later tweeted out a thank you to Trump, and also shared details on how fans could vote for him.

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Appreciate all the votes on @DancingABC tonight. Only votes between 8-10pm ET count. Everyone has 20 votes. Text SEAN 10 times to 21523 and vote 10 more at https://t.co/in3iBKszaD #teamsweetnspicey #DWTS #dwts28 https://t.co/DbbuRFTkJd — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 14, 2019

Many fans have since taken to the social media site to share their support for Spicer, with one writing, “I am on the West coast so I have my reminder set. GOOD LUCK Sean, dance well but most of all have fun!”

“I’m very glad you made it to Disney night. That’s what I want to see from you. Stay loose!” another person offered.

I have been TOTALLY voting for you each week. It’s true – others do dance better BUT you are most improved and have the biggest ❤️ heart 😉 — misti morgan (@mistim) October 14, 2019

“Hope your dancing has improved, Sean! You’ve got to loosen up, show a little hip action and get those feet moving! You are too stiff! Lindsey is an awesome dancer, but she can only do so much! You must improve every week or move on!” someone else offered.

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC