‘Dancing With the Stars’: Who’s Most Likely to Be Eliminated on Disney Night?

It’s about to be the most magical episode of the season when Dancing with the Stars features its Disney Night episode on Monday. The themed episode is always among the most entertaining ones of the season and is sure to feature some memorable performances.

The question that is always on the minds of the fans, though, is who will be the next one to be eliminated?

Monday’s episode will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The dance routines have been revealed and will include the following, according to an ABC press release: Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Samba), Model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy (Viennese Waltz), Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Contemporary), The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Foxtrot), The Office actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov (Jazz), TV host and Queer Eye star Karamo and Jenna Johnson (Samba), Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Jazz), Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold (Quickstep), TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Paso).

Through the first few weeks, the show has lost Mary Wilson and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke and most recently, Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd.

As for who goes next, that will of course come down to how the performances on Disney night go. Looking at the track record, however, there are certainly a few who have reason to worry there time is coming soon judging by the fan vote.

Of the remaining contestants, Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold have accrued the lowest average dance score with a weekly score of 15 on average. After that, Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson are only bringing in on average 18.3 points per dance.

Those two competitors will have their work cut out for them. Spicer has yet to be in the bottom two while Karamo found himself there last week.

In terms of those who are rolling along, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten have been the top scorer on average and were among the four who received a 32 last week. James Va Der Beek and Emma Slater along with Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber round out the top three overall.

Monday’s episode will also be the first time that the opening-number is a pre-recorded dance routine on Main Street U.S.A. in Disneyland with the iconic Sleeping Beauty castle as the backdrop to the performance.