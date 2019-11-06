‘Dancing With the Stars’: Cheryl Burke Admits Sean Spicer Is ‘Not Who Everyone Thinks He Is’

After Sean Spicer was saved from another Dancing With the Stars elimination, pro dancer Cheryl Burke is speaking out and coming to the former White House press secretary’s defense, claiming that he is misunderstood. In a lengthy blog post for Us Weekly about the most recent scandal to hit the ABC dancing competition, Burke dished out her thoughts on the controversy surrounding Spicer’s continued survival.

“I actually really love Sean’s personality. Even in just the little time I spent with him, he’s really funny. He’s super down to Earth. He’s not the Sean Spicer that I think everyone thinks he is,” she wrote. “Listen, he is having the time of his life. You can tell he is holding back tears because of how much fun he’s having and it’s super sweet and endearing to watch.”

During Monday night’s episode, Spicer and his pro dance partner Jenna Johnson – who filled in for Lindsay Arnold — performed a Jazz dance to Styx’s “Come Sail Away.” Despite the routine earning them one of the lowest scores of the night, Spicer didn’t even make it into the bottom two and was ultimately again saved from giving up his hopes of nabbing the Mirror Ball Trophy.

His failed elimination prompted fierce backlash and criticism of Dancing With the Stars‘ voting format, though Burke claimed that it should serve as a “wake-up” call for those disappointed with the results.

“So, maybe this is a wake-up call for people. It makes people want to vote for the person they think should make it to the next round,” she wrote, going on to state that she understands why Spicer keeps passing with flying colors.

“I see why people vote for Sean because he is really the heart of the competition now,” she wrote. “If you look at previous seasons, there’s always been that drastic difference where it’s really good dancers who may have some dance experience and then the people who truly have no dance experience but have improved every week. They put on a brave face and continue to be vulnerable and learn another two dances, three dances and then have to go out there and just smile.”

Burke also stated that she thinks Spicer has the chance to make it to the finals and possibly even walk home with the Mirror Ball Trophy, writing, “as long as he doesn’t get to that bottom two where the judges pick — because I think the judges would pick him [to go home]. But if you don’t leave it up to the judges, then yes.”

Calling Spicer’s journey on the competition “a lot more relatable,” Burke added that Spicer “is a lot better” than previous contestants that have won the grand prize and that “yes, I do believe he will make the final.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.