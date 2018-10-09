‘Dancing With the Stars’: Bobby Bones Breaks Down in Tears After Emotional Performance

Bobby Bones broke down after an emotional performance on Monday’s Dancing With The Stars.

Bones and his pro dance partner Sharna Burgess performed a contemporary dance to “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman. Afterwards, host Tom Bergeron said it proved Bones is not “Bobby One-Note with the crazy dances”

“I love Dancing With the Stars. This is crazy. I want people who don’t come from a lot to know you’re not alone,” Bones said.

Bones also gave a shout-out to his home town of Mount Pine, Arkansas, which Bergeron said has a smaller population than the studio audience size.

When it came to the judges, all three were enthusiastic. Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance “authentic magic.”

“I’ve not been a high scoring judge for you, but this was your best dance,” Len Goodman said.

Bruno Tonioli told the Bobby Bones Show host to “keep that inner child alive. He is in there, and he is well.”

Inaba and Tonioli both gave Bones 8s, while Goodman gave him a 7. His total was 23/30, his highest score on the show so far.

This week was “Most Memorable Year” night, so the contestants had to pick a year that changed their lives as an inspiration for their dance. For Bones, his year was 1998, the year he became the first member of his family to graduate from high school. During his pre-dance video, Bones recalled how his mother had him when she was 15 and had to drop out of high school. While she struggled with addiction, Bones never had his own bedroom as a kid. He knew from an early age he needed an education to “break the cycle.”

“When I graduated high school, and I put on that cap and gown, it was a big deal to me and it was a big deal to my mom,” Bones said.

Bones’ mother died in her 40s, but got her GED. She told him he inspired her to get an education.

“What I would like people to see is that it doesn’t so much matter where you come from, it’s where you’re going,” Bones said. “It doesn’t matter where you start. It’s just how much you want it.”

Bones’ fans praised his performance, and some think he should even take home the mirror ball trophy.

“You are the best. I cried when I heard your story. You are loved by thousands. I listen to you every morning while driving my grandsons to school,” added another fan.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

