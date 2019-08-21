‘Dancing With the Stars’: Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess Break Silence Over Not Returning for Season 28

Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess have broken their silence after Dancing With the Stars fans noticed that the two longstanding pros were not returning to the ABC show’s ballroom for Season 28. Both pro dancers took to Instagram to make a statement after Wednesday’s Good Morning America cast announcement, insisting there’s no bad blood between them and the show.

“I just want to say how sad it makes me feel not to be part of Season 28 of DWTS,” Chigvintsev wrote alongside photos from his time on the show. “It’s been 10 years since I have joined this absolutely, one of a kind, incredible show! It has given me recognition as a dancer, choreographer and a teacher. I have had so many beautiful memories with all of my celebrity partners! They all have shaped me into the person that I am today.”

Thanking everyone who worked on the show, Chigvintsev revealed, “What I will miss the most is working along side my coworkers, the heroes of the show. I want to wish them and their new celebrity partners the best of luck this season! I want you all to make it better than it ever was before!”

“To all the fans, I want to thank you SO much for supporting me all these years!” he concluded. “I simply couldn’t have done it without you! Without your love! Without your connection! And most importantly without your support! You all have no idea how much I will miss you all this season! I’m already missing you all so much! Even though this is so hard on me, I will be DWTS #1 fan, cheering you all on every Monday night! Good luck to everyone on Seasons 28!”

Burgess, who took home the Mirrorball Trophy last season alongside Bobby Bones, had a similarly emotional message, saying she was “unbelievably sad” not to be back.

“However, what i can whole heartedly tell you is that It’s all good, ALL love and in this moment I can’t help but be grateful for the time and the journey that I’ve had, the people I’ve met, the incredible talent I’ve shared the stage with and the memories I’ve made (sic),” she wrote. “To say the least.. it’s been epic.”

She continued, “After nearly 9 years I feel like I grew up on the show. I am going to truly miss creating, story telling and performing for you all, I’ll miss giving the transformative power of dance to the person in front of me, and I’ll miss seeing my DWTS family every day and watching them work their craft in ways that inspire me. Though nothing could ever replace my love for the show, there are things coming into my world that I’m excited to dive into now that I have time. Everything happens for a reason.”

“I have endless love and gratitude for all of you and for everyone at the show,” she concluded. “For my fellow pros you light up the stage time and time again, you are what makes the show magical and I can’t wait to watch you shine. And to all 12 of my partners… thank you thank you and I adore you. I’ll be watching and cheering this coming season for all of my fam out on that dance floor!!! Good luck everyone, may this be the best season yet! Let’s go season 28!!!”

