‘Dancing on Ice’ Skater Jake Quickenden Has a ‘Nightmare’ Car Crash

Dancing On Ice contestant and X-Factor alum Jake Quickenden said he had a “nightmare” car crash during a blizzard Thursday when his car skidded into another vehicle on the road.

The 29-year-old Brit updated his social media with posts about his day, urging his followers to be careful in the snow and ice.

Be careful if you’re out in the snow, had a nightmare morning, skidded going life 5mph and bumped another car that was broken down, everyone ok, but the roads are tragic so please be careful!! — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) March 1, 2018

“Be careful if you’re out in the snow, had a nightmare morning, skidded going [like] 5mph and bumped another car that was broken down, everyone ok, but the roads are tragic so please be careful!!” Quickenden wrote on Twitter.

With the Dancing On Ice final just a week away, he also shared videos on his Instagram story documenting his “nightmare morning.”

“We’ve had a nightmare — the car has spun out left, right and center,” he told fans. “This is what it’s turned into. I’m walking to training because there’s pileups everywhere.”

“What a crazy morning,” he added. “So if you’re driving in the snow, just be careful because it’s carnage — absolute carnage.

Another contestant, Kem Cetinay, who won Love Island in 2017, was also involved in the accident, although he was in a separate car.

“So we’ve had an absolute nightmare this morning,” Cetinay said on his own Instagram story. “Jake’s car has spun out and smashed into two cars. I’ve lost control and done a 360 turn and landed in a bush.”

Cetinay and Quickenden ended up abandoning their cars and walking to Dancing On Ice training in the show. Eventually, they ended up hitchhiking to the rink after a passing driver picked them up.

Quickenden added in another video: “Right so we’ve hitchhiked. We’ve jumped in a car because our cars are stranded.

The star ended up having to walk back to his hotel after training for an hour and a half, and revealed he was suffering from whiplash following the accident.

“I’ve never seen it like this in my life,” he said. “It won’t stop blizzarding.”

Quickenden returned to training later without incident.

During Sunday night’s episode, Quickenden and his partner, Vanessa Bauer earned the highest score of the series as they performed to Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”