‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar Shares First Instagram Post Since Revealing Miscarriage

Two weeks after revealing that she and husband Austin Forsyth suffered a miscarriage of their second child, Joy-Anna Duggar returned to Instagram after a period of silence. On July 15, the Counting On star shared a photo of herself holding a sleeping 1-year-old son Gideon, captioning the photo with a simple series of sleeping and baby emojis.

Within minutes after posting, Duggar’s photo was flooded with more words of support from her followers, who were eager to offer her and her husband kind words following their loss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So very sorry for you all on the loss of your precious baby girl,” one fan wrote.

“Lots of love for your family,” another added. “I hope you’re doing good.”

“My heart hurts for you guys but that little man is the best love a mommas heart could use right now,” another fan commented. “You continue to be in my prayers.”

“Precious moments that are worth more than anything!” added another. “Hugs and prayers.”

“I’m sure your little boy is such a comfort to you. So many people are thinking of you and praying for your healing, physical and emotional,” wrote a fifth.

The Monday post marked the couple’s first since they chose to take a brief hiatus from social media in the wake of their devastating loss. The couple, who had married in May of 2017, announced on July 4 that they had tragically lost their second child.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words… ‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’ We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl,” they revealed.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” they added. “Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

The couple, who had announced in May that they were expecting, went on to reveal that they had named their little girl Annabell Elise, writing that “Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’”