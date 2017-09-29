Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Admit to Breaking Courtship Rules

On the most recent episode of Counting On, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth admitted to breaking courtship rules before getting married.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are known for their extremely strict dating rules they impose on their children. However, that doesn’t mean that their kids always abided by them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During this week’s episode, Forsyth said that he and his now-pregnant wife broke the “curfew” rule.

“The only time that I can think of when I overstepped my bounds with my future father-in-law was probably staying up talking past curfew,” Forsyth said. “Just letting time slip past you and being in a good conversation – it’s really easy to do.”

That wasn’t the only rule that Forsyth and Duggar broke. The Duggars also have strict boundaries on physical touching and contact. According to Forsyth, he and his wife probably broke the “three-second hug” rule too.

“That and probably going over the three-second hug,” Austin said. “That’s easy to do.”

After getting hitched this past May, the TLC personalities announced earlier this month that they were expecting their first child. In a statement given to PEOPLE magazine, the two spoke out about their excitement to expand their family.

“Every child is such a precious gift from God,” they said. “I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

Duggar and Forsyth first met when his family moved to Arkansas. Both the Duggars and Forsyths attended the same church. After a speedy courtship and a three-month-long engagement, the two tied the knot in Rogers, Arkansas.

Be sure to tune in for the next episode of Counting On at 9 p.m. ET on Mondays on TLC.