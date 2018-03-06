Jeremy Vuolo on His Relationship With Wife Jinger Duggar: ‘She’s the Boss’

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy have found the secret to a happy marriage.

The Counting On couple manages to pull off the difficult trick of both living and working together, remodeling their Laredo, Texas home while also figuring out life as newlyweds, having just tied the knot in November 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But how do they keep their relationship happy on both fronts? Jeremy revealed the answer in Monday’s episode of the TLC reality show.

“She’s the boss,” he responded to a producer asking that question.

“We both, like with our personalities, we get along,” Jinger explained. “We aren’t very upset by too much.”

Jeremy added that while the two don’t agree on everything, they’re able to work things out quickly.

“There have been some disagreements, but I think I have learned through experience that if Jinger disagrees with me, she’s probably right,” he said.

The couple is currently expecting their first child together, they announced in January, and Jinger just reached her 20-week pregnancy halfway point this weekend.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

In a pregnancy announcement video the couple announced at the same time, Jinger and Jeremy showed off their adorable dynamic once again.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” Jeremy said.

He then added, laughing, “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

However, Jinger flipped the tables and said, “I hope that the baby will be like Jeremy. He’s just very kind and gracious.”

Jeremy also added, “When Jinger and I found out, we were very thrilled to know that we are parents and that we have a little one on the way,” and added that while he thinks they’re having a boy, he would still “love to have a little princess.”

Jinger revealed that the whole experience is “super exciting,” and said, “It’s just hard to believe that we’re at this new stage in life.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/@jingervuolo