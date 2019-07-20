‘Counting On’: Jinger Duggar Lets Her Love Overflow for Daughter Felicity on First Birthday

Counting On star Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy Vuolo celebrated daughter Felicity’s first birthday on Friday by showering her with love on Instagram. The couple shared new photos of their adorable bundle of joy and reflected on what the past year has been like with their first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 19, 2019 at 2:10pm PDT

Jeremy shared an adorable closeup of Felicity in a car seat, wearing a green bow on her head.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One year ago, this little munchkin was born. Every day has been a journey of discovery—us discovering her as she curiously discovers her world,” Jeremy wrote. “We are so blessed to wake up to this smiling face every day.”

The retired soccer player, 31, also shared a video of the couple singing “Happy Birthday” to Felicity while Jinger holds her. The video shows off Felicity’s unbelievably cute smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 19, 2019 at 7:45pm PDT

Jinger shared a gallery of throwback photos, including pictures taken moments after Felicity was born.

“One year ago today, at 4:37am, we welcomed our little Felicity Nicole Vuolo into the world,” Jinger wrote. “She has been nothing but a joy, and we are excited to see what the Lord has in store for this precious one. Our prayer is that Felicity will love and serve Christ supremely all her days. Happy Birthday, sweet girl. We love you very much!”

Jinger also shared a photo of Felicity sitting next to a stuffed bunny she received from Jinger’s sister-in-law, Anna Duggar.

Jeremy and Jinger’s friends, family and fans commented on Jinger’s throwback gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J I N G E R V U O L O (@jingervuolo) on Jul 19, 2019 at 11:49am PDT

“Can’t believe she is already one,” brother Josiah Duggar and sister-in-law Lauren wrote.

“Happy Birthday!” Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates wrote.

“Happy 1st. Birthday Felicity God Bless you,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday!! Felicity Nicole may God bless and keep your little sweet heart!!” another fan wrote.

This was a busy year for the Vuolos, not just because they welcomed the first addition to their family. They also moved from Texas to Los Angeles to addend Grace Community Church while Jeremy takes graduate classes at The Master’s Seminary.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives,” the couple said in March when announcing the move.

Since the couple moved to California, fans have enjoyed seeing photos from their adventures in L.A. Some fans even suggested they should get their own Counting On spin-off.

The Duggar family was also dealt a tragedy when Jinger’s grandmother Mary Duggar died in June. In her tribute, Jinger shared a photo of her grandmother holding Felicity.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jeremy Vuolo