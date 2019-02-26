‘Counting On’: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Battle Restless Night With Newborn

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo gave Counting On viewers an inside look at their lives now that they have a baby at home during Monday night’s episode.

The couple’s latest segment on the TLC reality show showed them trying to get their daughter Felicity, who is now 7 months old, to fall asleep. It showed them late at night, as Vuolo tried to match his wife’s bouncing skills to get Felicity to bed.

“Jinger’s got a motion that I don’t think I have down yet,” he said. “Like, sometimes she likes it, but then Jinger’s got like this magic bouncing motion that she just seems to nail every time.”

Duggar then opens up about their routine, as well as her struggle to figure out what the infant needs.

“We usually start Felicity’s bedtime routine 2-3 hours before we go to bed. That makes our nights later sometimes if she doesn’t want to fall asleep,” she said. “At this stage, its always a guessing game as to why Felicity’s crying. I never really know if she’s hungry, tired or if it’s something I ate.”

TLC then spliced in a parenting testimonial from Jinger’s sister, Jessa Duggar. Duggar identified with the sleep struggles the new parents are now dealing with, which she also faced after the births of her sons Spurgeon and Henry.

“The hardest thing to adjust to when having a baby is less sleep,” Jessa said. “It’s just really hard to adjust to having your sleep broken up. You’re used to sleeping 8 hours through the night. Then you start to feel that pretty fast and then you think, ‘My life is never going to be the same.’”

Vuolo wholeheartedly agreed, but hoped that the days of sound sleep will be back soon.

“Sleep and I through our years together, have maintained very close bond,” he said. “So Felicity has sort of presented a barrier between myself and sleep. There’s tension there, and you can feel it right now, but I think we’ll get back to a working relationship soon.”

He added, “It’s worth it. Felicity’s worth all of it.”

Counting On airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

