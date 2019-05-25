‘Counting On’: Jeremy Vuolo Weighs in on Debate Surrounding His Daughter Felicity

Jeremy Vuolo is ready to settle a longstanding debate surrounding his daughter, Felicity, once and for all. Each time he or his wife Jinger Duggar post a photo of their baby girl, fans find themselves asking the age old question: Who does Felicity look more like, her mom or her dad?

Vuolo recently commented on a photo his wife posted of the child making an adorable, but silly, face after tasting a snack she wasn’t a big fan of. He confirmed, after more than a year of back-and-forth from commenters, that she looks like both of the Counting On stars — depending on the type of face she’s making.

“When she smiles, she looks like Jinger. When she’s confused, she looks like me,” Vuolo wrote.

His comment received more than 1,000 likes from followers, and even several comments. Many fans seemed to agree with his statement, though some argued that she’s all Duggar. One thing almost every commenter agreed on is that Felicity is downright precious.

Duggar recently celebrated her first Mother’s Day. Her husband marked the occasion by singing her praises in an Instagram post, which included his mom and Michelle Duggar. In the post, Vuolo gushed about all the “remarkable” women Felicity will have to look up to throughout her lifetime. He said there are no other women he’s “rather Felicity look for guidance, protection, and knowledge” from as she learns and grows.

The post came on the heels of news the couple is packing up and leaving Laredo, Texas for Los Angeles in a few months. Vuolo and Jinger shared the news in a statement to PEOPLE in March, telling the outlet God “made it overwhelmingly clear” to them that the West Coast was calling their names.

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” their statement read.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives,” Vuolo and Jinger continued.

The reality TV personalities have lived in Texas since shortly after their wedding in November 2016. Prior to that, Jinger lived in Arkansas with her family. The couple welcomed their first and only child in July 2018. Vuolo confirmed her arrival in a statement, telling PEOPLE both Jinger and Felicity were “healthy, doing great” after the birth.

Felicity’s arrival was documented on Counting On.