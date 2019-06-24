‘Counting On’ Fans Urge Jana Duggar to Move Away From Parents: ‘Time to Grow Up’

As more members of the Duggar family marry and have children of their own, there is one family member going against the norm: 29-year-old Jana Duggar. One of the oldest of the Duggar siblings, she still lives at home with her parents and fills her days with time in her garden, but Counting On fans think it’s time for her to leave the nest.

At 29-years-old, Duggar is the only Duggar daughter over 18 that hasn’t married and moved out. While the social media accounts of her family members are filled with posts of celebrating anniversaries, births, and milestones in their children’s lives, Duggar’s is filled with photos of her garden, time with her younger siblings, and other outings.

Although her tendency to go against her family’s norms has made her a favorite among fans, it has also led to calls from some urging her to “grow up.” In fact, a simple look at her social media posts will see dozens of comments discussing her life.



“She is nearly 30. Her parents are controlling her life,” one fan commented on one of Duggar’s recent posts. “Enjoy life. God gave you free will. If she has a life outside her parents. If they raised her well. She won’t get into wild dancing, kisses boys, or having a life outside of making babies. I hope she takes a leap of faith, and has a life [sic].”

“So sad… almost 30 years old, unemployed, no post secondary education, living at home and sharing a bedroom with a bunch of much younger siblings [sic],” another fan commented on a different post. “Time to grow up and become a fully functioning adult who actually has to live in the real world and pay their own bills! There are people that can help you if you need help escaping!”

While many fans have come to her defense, Duggar even recently defended herself after a fan encouraged her to “do more then (sic) be 30 years old living at home gardening [laughing out loud] what a life.”

“Oh, believe me, that’s not all I do,” she wrote in response. “Gardening is just my little hobby on the side.”

The TLC reality TV star, who has come to be known as the “Cinderella” Duggar, is in no rush to move her life along, however, and while fans may be hoping that a man soon sweeps her off her feet, she isn’t out searching.

“It’s like this weird in-between stage,” she has said of her single relationship status. “It can be tempting like, ‘Oh I really want to be married,’ because in those moments you have siblings that are married and have little ones and are going on dates and doing their thing.”

“There have been different guys who have come along and asked,” she continued. “But they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one.”