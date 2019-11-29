‘Counting On’ Fans Showed Support For Joy-Anna Duggar’s Decision to Skip Thanksgiving With Parents, Siblings

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth might not have been able to spend her Thanksgiving holiday with her parents or siblings, but the Counting On star was more than happy to celebrate with husband Austin Forsyth’s family in Texas — and her fans are 100 percent behind her! The reality personality broke the news that she, her hubby and their son Gideon, 1, would be road tripping to see the rest of the Forsyth family Wednesday, sharing a car selfie with her Instagram followers updating them on her plans.

“Road tripping with my favorites!” she wrote, adding a car and road emoji. “Excited to spend Thanksgiving with his family in Texas!”

Fans of the TLC couple were quick to weigh in on the news, commenting on a Facebook post about their decision, “Most married couples need to split their time with family. Can’t be two places at once, there’s nothing wrong with it.”

“Good for them. Beautiful family!” another commented, as another surmised, “Why not best to get away and spend time with his family!”

Austin and Joy-Anna recently allowed TLC viewers into their relationship as a married duo as they participated in a marriage retreat on Tuesday’s episode of their family’s series.

“I’m hoping to learn a lot, just in every aspect of our marriage ’cause, I need a lot of work,” Joy-Anna admitted in the episode as her husband explained they would learn to take their marriage off “autopilot.”

“Start actively investing into it,” he explained. “You have to work at it, just like everything in life. You wanna get good at sports? It’s not just magically going to happen. I don’t think people are just magically great spouses.”

Communication is the biggest issue for the couple, Joy-Anna explained.

“My tendency when we’re having a conflict… is, I will just be hurtful or whatever and then I’ll clam up, I’ll give the silent treatment, which is not right,” she said. “I’ve been having to work on that. I need to communicate what I’m thinking and not just be like, ‘I give up.’”

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC