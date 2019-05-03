‘Counting On’ and Duggar Fans Somehow Already Knew Joy-Anna Forsyth Was Pregnant with Baby No. 2

Because of their intense fascination with all things Duggar, it seems the TLC family’s fans knew Joy-Anna Forsyth was pregnant with her second child with husband Austin Forsyth even before the 21-year-old announced the news on Wednesday, May 1.

A few weeks prior to her announcement, Joy-Anna shared a video of herself on her Instagram Story in which she modeled a red top, with several fans claiming they spotted the reality star sporting a baby bump.

In addition, Joy-Anna’s mom, Michelle Duggar, added major fuel to the fire when she commented on a post from Josn Duggar and his wife, Anna, in which the family matriarch wrote that she had 16 grandchildren. At the time, between already-born babies and those that have only been announced, there would have been 15 Duggar grandchildren, leading fans to suspect that another couple was expecting a baby.

Joy-Anna alluded to the fact that some fans had guessed that she was expecting in her official announcement, which was a photo of the reality star on her husband’s back holding out a sonogram image.

“Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue… November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!!” she wrote. “Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!! #baby2due #babyforsyth #pregnant.”

Joy-Anna and Austin married in May 2017 and welcomed son Gideon in February 2018.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” the couple told Us Weekly. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

Along with Joy-Anna and Austin, there are currently several other pregnancies in the extended Duggar family. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are expecting their third child, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are expecting baby number two and Josh Duggar and wife Anna are expecting their sixth baby.

Totaling up those expectancies with the Duggar grandkids already running around on Instagram, that makes 16 grandchildren, with the family tree only expected to grow as the months go by.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @austinandjoyforsyth