Amy Duggar Reveals First Baby’s Name in Most Adorable Way Possible

Amy (Duggar) King and Dillon King revealed the name they chose for their son, writing the new name in the sand. The couple shared several beach photos this week, including another post marking the start of King’s third trimester. King is a cousin of the Counting On Duggar family and the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

On Saturday, King shared a photo of their baby’s name written in the sand. They chose the name “Daxton Ryan” for their first child.

“Baby K has a name!!! Baby Dax we cannot wait to meet you!! You already bring so much joy into our lives!! We love you so much Daxton Ryan,” King wrote.

King’s cousin-in-law Anna Duggar, wife of Josh Duggar, quickly celebrated the news.

“Love the name,” Anna wrote. “Can’t wait to meet little Daxton Ryan.”

“What a cute name! Love it!” Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren wrote. “Love, love, LOVE the name! Yaaaaas,” Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo wrote, notes InTouch.

Fans are also in love with the name.

“Absolutely amazing name so wonderful it is truly a gift when seeing the creativity that is put into naming children such a magical moment,” one fan wrote.

“That’s my son’s name exact name! I love it!! Great name,” another mom wrote.

“Love the name! Baby Dax is already loved so much,” another wrote.

The Kings have been celebrating the upcoming birth of their first child with a trip to Florida for a babymoon. Earlier this week, she shared a photo from the beach announcing the start of her third trimester, adding “Goodbye feet!”

King and Dillon married in Arkansas in 2015. They announced they were expecting their first child in April.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents! I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait,” they told PEOPLE.

“I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait,” King added.

Aside from becoming a mom, King is also busy with her Springdale, Arkansas business 3130 Clothing. Earlier this month, King announced her brand was expanding to include home goods.

“We are taking 2,000 square feet more and we’re gonna be adding home goods, and all kinds of new clothing, a whole wall devoted to our curvy section, all of our girls,” King shared in a July 1 Instagram video. “We’re gonna have a coffee bar, we’re gonna make this place be amazing!”

“Completely floored by the love and support we have received!! Our customers are simply the best,” King added in the caption. “We want this new space to be so inviting for womens groups, fundraising opportunities, fun exclusive shop nights, and to shine a light in NWA!”

