Corey Feldman Speaks out on Rumors of Feud With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Jenna Johnson

Corey Feldman is clearing the air around his alleged Dancing With The Stars drama.

The Stand By Me actor and his partner Jenna Johnson were eliminated from the series on Tuesday’s episode of the popular reality series. Previously, there were rumors that Feldman and Johnson were having difficulties collaborating together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underneath an Instagram post by Johnson, the 51-year-old actor left some words of support.

“Thank U Jenna! U were an absolute joy to work with. Im so sorry for any negativity the media is using to give the false narrative that our time together was anything less than enjoyable,” he wrote. “And U know as well as i do that i was there 7 days a week for the past 3 weeks, doing everything in my power to give U my best, even if the judges couldnt see it. God Bless your family. Keep dancing the dream.”

Johnson also had kind words to share about her time with Feldman, writing “Our time together was cut short but I am SO grateful for the incredible weeks we did get to share!! Thank you for the giggles everyday in rehearsal, thank you for the hard work, and thank you for sharing your life lessons and memories with me! I’ll cherish our friendship forever. Never stop dancing.”

Previously, Johnson’s brother-in-law and fellow DWTS alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared with the Daily Mail that Johnson was having issues with Feldman in the studio.

“Obviously, Jenna has a bit of an uphill climb with Corey, which is easy for everybody to say from [outside],” he said, “but I know that she’s having a much more difficult time with this entire thing and to the point that it is really difficult for her.”

On their elimination episode, Feldman shared that he believed Johnson “deserved better,” given that she won last year’s season.

“I feel really terrible,” he said. “She was the queen from last year, so she deserves to be the champ every year in my book ‘cause she’s really great.”