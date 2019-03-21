Clark Gable’s Grandson and ‘Cheaters’ Host Dead at 30

Clark James Gable, the grandson of Hollywood icon Clark Gable and the host of the reality TV series Cheaters, was found dead Friday. He was 30.

Gable’s sister, Kayley Gable, shared the tragic news on Facebook, along with a gallery of photos with her brother.

“My brother was found unresponsive this morning by his fiancé and didn’t wake up .. I LOVE YOU CLARKIE I’m so sorry we couldn’t save you my heart is broken and shattered RIP,” Kayley wrote.

His mother, Tracy Yarro Scheff, also shared the news on Instagram, along with a photo of Gable holding his infant daughter.

“It’s is with an extremely heavy heart we say goodbye to my beautiful son Clark. He passed this morning. I will always be next to you my beautiful son. Mom,” Scheff wrote.

Variety confirmed Gable died at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.

Gable was one of the hosts for the reality TV series Cheaters, in which a hidden-camera filmed people suspected of adultery. At the end of the episodes, Gable confronted the people when they were caught in the act. The syndicated series launched in 2000, and Gable hosted from 2012 to 2015 before being replaced by Joey Greco.

Gable also aspired to follow in his famous grandfather’s footsteps and was working on the crime drama Sunset at Dawn at the time of his death. He also filmed the dramedy Heckle recently, reports Variety.

Gable’s father is John Clark Gable, who was born after Clark Gable’s death.

Clark Gable starred in countless Hollywood classics, including Gone With The Wind, It Happened One Night, the original Mutiny on the Bounty, San Francisco, The Misfits and Run Silent, Run Deep. He died in 1960, before the release of The Misfits, from an arterial blood clot after suffering a heart attack at 59.

Gable often used his Instagram page to share photos of his famous grandfather and kept fans up to date on his own career. He posted his final Instagram photo on Jan. 9, sharing a new selfie. Since his death, fans have left their condolences on the post.

“Truly enjoyed you in Cheaters. So sad for the family! Rest in peace,” one fan wrote.

“I’m in utter shock..may you forever RIP,” added another.

“Rest In Peace, Clark. Gone much too young! Very devastating for your mother, sister, daughter, fiancé, family & all who loved you!” another wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss! This is tragic news,” one fan wrote to Gable’s mother. “He was so handsome & so young & now that baby girl won’t have her father! My heart breaks for all of you! Love & prayers to you all!”

Photo credits: Getty Images; Instagram/Clark Gable III