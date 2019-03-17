Christina El Moussa Shares Sneak Peek at New HGTV Series ‘Christina on the Coast’

Christina (El Moussa) Anstead shared a sneak peek at her upcoming HGTV series set to premiere this May with some behind-the-scenes videos posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

Anstead, who recently tied the knot to British TV personality and Discovery Channel‘s Wheeler Dealers star, Ant Anstead, is starting anew after her very public divorce from ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa with a new series premiering May 23 on HGTV titled, Christina on the Coast.

Taking to Instagram to share a “fun day of shopping” for a home renovation featured on the new show, her contractors State College Distributors also shared behind-the-scenes footage along with exclusive snapshots of Anstead with her husband, Ant.

Ant took to Instagram as well to share how his wife had “roped” him into filming for her new series alongside a snapshot of the two hard at work picking out tiles for a home she was working on.

“I got roped into filming with the wife today for her EPIC new show [Christina on the Coast]. We went with [JE Proscapes] to [State College Distributors] who basically have more tiles than I have ever seen [shocked emoji] Let’s just say one of us won the final tile vote [laughing emoji, medal emoji] but who…..?”

Anstead first announced the new series last July, revealing that the show would be an eight-episode series that would focus on her career and feature a deeper look into her personal life as a single mother moving from the suburbs to the beach following her split from Tarek.

“Each episode is going to show a glimpse into a real life, selling my home in Yorba Linda, house-hunting and moving into my new place,” Anstead told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “It’s going to show me trying to balance it all with kids and work.”

Appearing at the Television Critics Association press tour last month, HGTV executives revealed more details about Anstead’s new docuseries, which will feature the expert house flipper “as she expands her design business in Southern California, turning her clients’ outdated properties into high-end showplaces.”

HGTV and Food Network President Allison Page added how “Christina’s design style is very popular,” so it was a natural progression for the network to expand her visibility.

“Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see what happens next — so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can,” Page said.

Christina on the Coast premieres May 23 on HGTV.

Photo credit: Instagram / Christina Anstead