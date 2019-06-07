Christina Anstead Bids ‘Bittersweet’ Goodbye to Home Shared With Ex Tarek El Moussa During ‘Christina on the Coast’

Christina Anstead was dealing with a flurry of emotions when it came to selling the family house she once shared with ex Tarek El Moussa.

In Thursday’s Christina on the Coast, the HGTV star had to pack up her entire home after making the decision to start fresh in a new home with daughter Taylor, 8, son Braydon, 3, and beau Ant Anstead. (The two have since married in a Winter Wonderland-themed ceremony in December 2018).

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I never thought that when I listed the house that it would sell this quickly,” Christina said in Thursday’s episode. “It listed and sold in just one week. And while I’m super excited to close this chapter of my life after the divorce, it’s also bittersweet.”

“There’s just so many memories wrapped up in it,” she explained as she packed up the stunning Yorba Linda home. “Braydon was born in this home; it’s really the only home that Taylor knows and remembers.”

Making sure she packed up mementos and photos from the old house to help her oldest feel at home in the rental they would be staying in until purchasing a new home, Christina said, “I know that it’s going to be really hard on Taylor as well. There’s been a lot of change for her the last couple years.”

The reality personality also made sure Taylor got to spend a special last moment bidding farewell to her home.

“So the movers came over and got everything out of the house, and that was hard to watch,” she said. “Taylor wanted to go back the next day and say bye to the house, so I had to walk her into a completely empty house. She did cry, and it was heartbreaking for me as a mom to watch her go through it. So while it is going to be an amazing fresh start for us all, it’s also very emotional.”

Since filming Christina on the Coast, not only has the interior designer wed her now-husband, the two are also expecting a little boy together in November.

The two have also moved in together at their five-bedroom, five-bathroom Newport Beach home, which Christina called a “bohemian modern farmhouse” in a May interview with PEOPLE.

Christina on the Coast airs at 9 p.m. Thursdays on HGTV.

Photo credit: HGTV