Chrissy Teigen Responds to ‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran’s Remarks About John Legend’s PEOPLE Title

Chrissy Teigen finally responded to Barbara Corcoran’s comments about John Legend. The Voice coach was named PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive this year and the Shark Tank star had some things to say about it earlier this week. The reality television host shared her opinion about the magazine’s choice on Twitter: “The Sexiest Man Alive? You’ve got to be kidding!” she wrote.

“No doubt John Legend is a phenomenal musician, but I’ll tell you what makes a guy sexy- a fabulously chiseled face, eyes that communicate ‘I want you NOW!’ and a body that you can’t stop looking at,” she continued.

While many Twitter fans responded to her bizarre message at that point, Corcoran did not seem to get all the attention she wanted. While looking at a Comments by Celebs post of Snoop Dogg’s Instagram, the television host commented: “Now this is something I can agree with.”

The Instagram comment captured Teigen’s attention, who responded to her comment with a seemingly shady remark.

“Barbara are you ever gonna stop talking about this,” Teigen wrote on the post, captured by the Instagram account.

“No doubt you’ve got a hunk of a man Chrissy!” Corcoran responded. “But what can I say, at my age the best I can do is dream about sexy!”

Teigen then responded by complimenting the businesswoman, “[crying laughing emoji] girl you got power, success and beauty!! U sexy!!!!! All jokes!! [hearts emoji].”

Corcoran was far from the only celebrity to comment on the magazine’s choice of Sexiest Man Alive.

“You know who I like and he’s not even the ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’ I normally don’t like facial hair, but in new life, I’m meeting a lot of new men. If I could think of one person it would be Jason Momoa,” Wendy Williams said on her show.

“When I think about a sexy man, I’m not thinking John Legend,” she added. “The first thing I think of is that I weigh so much more than him. If we were walking down the street and somebody wanted to spray me with a water gun, I need a man that’s going to punch someone in the face. You know what I mean?”

Legend previously told PEOPLE he understood some people would question the choice this year.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” he said. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”