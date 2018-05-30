‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Son Attempts to Break a World Record

The Chrisley Knows Best kids had a task of global scale on their hands during Tuesday’s episode of the USA Network show, as they tried to help 11-year-old Grayson break a world record.

“I don’t know where this kid gets it from, but somehow Grayson’s got it in his head that he wants to break a world record, and I’ve agreed to help him,” big sister Savannah said during Tuesday’s episode. “We’ll have Grayson train for three different records, and then he’s bound to break one of them.”

Grayson resisted the scattered training technique at first, but agreed to try and break three records at once — most socks put on in a minute, most balloons popped in a minute, and most flavors of ice cream identified in a minute.

“The more options, the better chances you have of succeeding,” Savannah advised her brother.

The first run-through didn’t put Grayson within spitting distance of the record, only donning seven of the needed 53 socks in a minute and failing to pop any balloons.

“I can’t believe this is a world record,” Savannah said. “Like who thinks of this?”

“Virgins,” brother Chase replied under her breath.

After Chase derailed ice cream practice with a prank, during which he fed his blindfolded little brother a raw egg in lieu of a sweet treat, the two older siblings were kicked off the world record training team.

“That was just so mean, Chase,” Savannah said. “And you were wondering why he doesn’t come to you for certain things, and why he doesn’t trust you. It’s so mean.”

After complaining to mom Julie and dad Todd, the Chrisley parents decided to set things straight with their older children in regards to how they treat their preteen brother.

“I say this to Chase and Savannah all the time, ‘You are the older siblings. You need to set an example.’”

“We thought we had adult children,” Todd added. “Or at least that’s what they say.”

After telling Savannah to stop being so “overbearing” and making Chase promise to stop playing “dumb pranks,” Julie encouraged her kids to be more supportive of their little brother by inviting an actual world record officiant to watch him try for the sock record once again.

“He’s 11, you’re supposed to make him think he can conquer the world!” Julie told her kids.

On official record day, Grayson only managed to put on 11 of the 53 required socks, but his family was proud of him regardless.

“You know, I’m proud of Grayson for giving this his all,” Savannah said. “I mean, I don’t think I would have even thought to break a world record at his age, let alone attempt it.”

“If he’s doing this now, imagine what he’ll be doing at our age!” Chase chimed in.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: USA