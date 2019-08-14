‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Fans Aren’t Having It After Savannah Chrisley Tweets About Dad Todd Amid Tax Evasion Indictment

Chrisley Knows Best fans aren’t exactly enthused with Savannah Chrisley after the 22-year-old pushed on with business as usual after her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were indicted on tax evasion. When Chrisley live-tweeted Tuesday’s episode of her and brother Chase Chrisley‘s spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, fans suggested she had something more important to worry about.

I can’t believe that @chrisleychase made me believe that he did something nice by calling dad to come out. I should have known! #GrowingUpChrisley — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) August 14, 2019

She joked about a scene with Chase on Twitter, but some fans only wanted to talk about her parents’ sticky legal situation, sending memes and GIFs about paying taxes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still others supported the star.

Praying for your family save your money savannah and keep your dream wedding within budget also pay those taxes and keep being a good example of being the only adult finically response responsible. — peter the metor (@peterthemeteor) August 14, 2019

Savannah has been active on social media in wake of the legal charges, sharing a family photo on Instagram Tuesday. She captioned the photo of Todd, Julie, Chase, her niece Chloe, nephew Jackson and grandmother Faye Chrisley, “FAMILY.” She also disabled comments for the post, likely in light of the legal drama.

On Tuesday, Todd and Julie were indicted in the Atlanta-Georgia Northern District on 11 charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. If convicted, they could each face 30 years behind bars.

The indictment came less than a day after Todd released an Instagram statement warning fans about the news and denying any criminal activity on his and his wife’s behalf. The indictment came less than a day after Todd released an Instagram statement warning fans about the news and denying any criminal activity on his and his wife’s behalf.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” he began the lengthy post.

He said he wouldn’t give specific details, but claimed the employee’s crimes “involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents, forging our signatures and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything.”

He maintained his and his wife’s innocence, writing, “We know we’ve done nothing wrong… I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

Photo credit: Rick Diamond / Stringer / Getty