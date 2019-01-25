Chip Gaines Acquaints Baby Crew to ‘Farm Life’ in New Photo With Wife Joanna

Crew Gaines may only be 7 months old, but parents Chip and Joanna Gaines are making sure he’s well-acquainted with farm life.

The Fixer Upper contractor, 44, shared a photo of his wife and youngest son getting a good look at the Texas Longhorns through the car window on Instagram Thursday, captioning it, “Longhorns meet crew.. Crew meet longhorns. #farmLife”

The HGTV couple welcomed the newest member of their family in July, adding him to their other children, Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie.

The reality personalities are putting their focus into family currently, as well as their upcoming Magnolia TV network, home line at Target and children’s book.

Leaving Fixer Upper behind Season 5 last year, the couple announced the end of their hit show in September 2017.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that Season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog at the time. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

“Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses,” they continued.

At the time, the couple denied they were leaving their show due to Joanna being pregnant, with Joanna telling The Huffington Post, “For people, they think there’s got to be a reason, like, ‘Oh, something bad happened and therefore that’s why they’re leaving the show.’ I think it’s just hard for people to comprehend, no, we’re just leaving because it’s right instinctively for us and our family. No negative reason.”

Three months later, the couple announced they were also expecting baby Crew, proving that while there certainly wasn’t bad news on the horizon, there was definitely big news they had been holding back!

Fans of the Gaines won’t have to wait long, however. In November, Discovery announced it will be relaunching one of its 12 U.S. channels as the couple’s new outlet, which will also have its own streaming service.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in a statement at the time. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Photo credit: HGTV