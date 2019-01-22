‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 2 Starts With Surprise Twist for First Power Pair

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 kicked off on Monday with the first part of the two-part season premiere, that included a big surprise for the guests.

The first episode spent the first half-hour introducing the 12 new houseguests. They are former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci; Lindsay Lohan‘s mother Dina Lohan; actors Joey Lawrence and Jonathan Bennett; O.J. Simpson murder trial witness Kato Kaelin; Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte; former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie; retired NFL player Ricky Williams; comedian Tom Green; singer Tamar Braxton; and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Buruss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After all the guests settled into the house, host Julie Chen Moonves announced that two celebrities will be the first Celebrity Power Pair, and one of them will be the first Head of Household for the season. In the end of the team selection process, Kaelin and Eva Marie were left out of the competition, but were both marked safe from eviction.

The pairs played game called “Drinks on Us,” in which they were on swings and had to fill a giant champagne bottle with champagne by swinging across the backyard. The first team to get one of the bubbles in the giant bottles out wins.

The winning team was Lochte and Bennett. However, since only one could be the first Head of Household, the two had to compete against each other. The loser of the competition will end up being the first guest nominated for eviction!

Lochte and Bennett were shocked by the surprise twist, as were fans at home.

“Damn, that’s one of the best twists ever,” one fan wrote.

“That first episode was pretty good. i was [thoroughly] entertained. Catch y’all tomorrow night for the next one,” added another fan.

“I like this twist!! One winner is HOH & the other is a nominee,” another wrote.

“Well that is an awful (and by that I mean great) twist. One gets to be HOH the other is the first one nominated to go home,” another tweeted.

Like last year’s Celebrity Big Brother season, this will be short. The new season will only run 13 episodes, with the finale airing on Feb. 13 and three episodes will air each week.

The second part of Celebrity Big Brother‘s Season 2 premiere airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Winners will receive $250,000.

Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS