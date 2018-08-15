‘Celebrity Big Brother’: [SPOILER] Wins the Grand Prize

The Celebrity Big Brother season is now over, less than a month after it all began and Marissa Winokour is the winner!

Marissa takes home a $250,000 grand prize and earns the distinction of winning the first U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother. Marissa is best-known for her Tony-winning performance in Hairspray.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unlike the regular Big Brother seasons, a whopping five houseguests made it to the finale — Omarosa Manigault, Mark McGrath, Ariadna Gutierrez, Marissa and Ross Matthews.

Omarosa was evicted in the first hour. In the second, Marisa won the second HoH contest, giving her the authority to evict Ariadna and Mark on the spot.

This left Marisa and Ross as the potential winners. The jury, made up of the already evicted houseguests, had to vote on the winner. They voted 6-3 for Marissa.

Although the season was very short, it was not lacking in drama. After her tenure in the White House working for President Donald Trump, Omarosa became the lead star and briefly the houseguest everyone loved to hate at home. She worked her magic to make it to the finale, and made headlines for the Trump-related gossip she dropped in almost every episode.

During Saturday’s episode, there were no evictions, but Omarosa still dropped some gossip. In one scene, Omarosa compared the Trump White House to a plantation.

“I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” she told the other contestants. “He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire. So I’ll probably end up in court for the next… but I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted. All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty — I’ve been defending somebody for so long and I’m now I’m like ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f— up, and that special breed, they’re about to learn all about it.”

Since this was the first U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother, some were surprised at how focused the houseguests were in playing the game. Although Keshia Knight Pulliam and Metta World Peace were criticized for pleading with their houseguests to evict them because they wanted to leave, Omarosa and James Manslow got really into it.

“It succeeded my expectations,” host Julie Chen told The Hollywood Reporter. “I knew when we got Omarosa that there was going to be built-in intrigue and interest off the bat, but we didn’t know how much she was going to say [about her time in the White House]. I was shocked when they were asking the deputy press secretary in a White House briefing about Big Brother. That was an, ‘Oh, my God’ moment for me. I’m thinking I’m a daughter of immigrants and the show I’m working on is being brought up at a White House press briefing. Only in America.”