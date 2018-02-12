‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Fans See Metta World Peace as Show’s Comic Relief

Metta World Peace might be an NBA Finals champion, but the retired NBA star is not a Celebrity Big Brother champ. The show’s fans have dubbed him this season’s “Comic relief,” and some wonder if he even realizes the cameras are rolling.

While in the gym with Keshia Knight Pulliam and Omarosa, Metta insisted he voted for Chuck Lidell, this season’s first evicted houseguest, to stay. CBS producers then showed a clip of Metta telling Julie Chen he votes for Chuck, which meant that he really voted for him to stay.

“I guess I have to start paying attention more,” Metta said. “Now, it’s razor sharp focus.”

Metta also asked what a back door was, which caused Omarosa and Pulliam to laugh. Audiences at home also chuckled.

One Metta World Peace fan wondered if anyone told him the rules of the game before the show started.

Did yall not tell Metta any of the rules beforehand? smh #BBCeleb — Adam #TeamMetta (@Negans_World) February 12, 2018

Another fan called him the “comic relief of this season,” since the player formerly known as Ron Artest apparently has no idea what is going on.

Metta is hilarious. He is the comic relief of this season, because he has no idea what he’s doing. #CBBUS #BBCeleb — Darryl E. Vaughn (@DarrylThinks) February 12, 2018

Others could not stop laughing at the “back door” comment.

“What’s a backdoor?” metta not knowing shit about this show is my mood #BBCeleb — 🍒 (@natsvibes) February 12, 2018

There were multiple fans wondering if Metta even knows what show he is on.

Meta is all lost and confused. Does he even know what show he is on? #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/63f5VOyW89 — 💞Misty Marie📕 (@mistymarie34) February 12, 2018

Others were prepared for Metta to act like a fool during Bowlerina, which decided the new Head of Household.

Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS