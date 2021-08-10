'Catfish': Latest Case Raises Red Flags for Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford (Exclusive)

✖

The latest case on Catfish: The TV Show was a long time coming, literally. A woman named Dey reached out to Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford about someone she's had a crush on for over a decade. She explained that after crushing on Cody for 13 years, they began an online relationship. But, of course, she does have doubts about Cody's real identity.

Dey explained to the hosts over email that Cody was a big YouTuber and that she was a fan of his content. She said that after being a fan for so long, she searched for Cody's name on Snapchat to reach out. According to Dey, the two are planning a future together. She even mentioned that he canceled his vasectomy because they spoke about having kids one day. Even though they seem to have a close connection, they have never spoken over video chat.

When Dey hopped on Zoom to chat with Schulman and Crawford, she shared more details about the situation. Despite the fact that she is in contact with Cody over Snapchat, she said that he doesn't acknowledge her when she comments on his other social media accounts. Dey said that their relationship turned romantic earlier this year after they realized that they were both single. She explained that she has yet to chat with Cody over the phone or on video chat. Although, she does have his number. When she does try to call him, he doesn't pick up.

The Los Angeles native went on to say that she and Cody really formed a tight bond after they opened up about their respective mental health battles. Dey said that she was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2019. She originally did not want to take medication for the disorder, but Cody encouraged her to do so. Cody later explained that he was diagnosed with a mental health disorder, as well. This time around, he was hesitant about taking medication. But, Dey urged him to.

At one point, Dey did tell Cody that she was going to reach out to Catfish because of her concerns about him. In turn, he became "standoffish." But, thanks to Schulman, Crawford, and the Catfish team, she will finally be able to get to the bottom of the situation. You can watch the conclusion to Dey and Cody's story on the newest episode of Catfish, which airs on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.