‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Speaks out About Dina Lohan’s Ex-Boyfriend

Nev Schulman is so intrigued by Dina Lohan’s long-distance internet romance with Jesse Nadler, made famous during her time on Celebrity Big Brother, that he attempted to get her on his MTV series, Catfish: The TV Show. Although his attempt failed, he told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “still working on the story.”

Although Lohan and Nadler have since broken up since Lohan first revealed they’d been dating for five years without ever having met in person or even on FaceTime, Schulman says there’s a lot more to the story than people realize.

“Not necessarily for an episode of Catfish, but because there’s a lot more to it than just Dina, and I think it’s an important story that needs to be told,” he said of why he’s still working on the story. “So I think I’m going to write an article, or some sort of piece about that whole situation and hopefully you’ll see that soon.”

Schulman, 34, told ET that although Lohan, 56, was very close to going on the docu-series, “unfortunately” things didn’t come together in the end.

“We got very close, we were talking to her team and working out the logistics of bringing her to meet this guy that she was talking to and was in love with,” the Catfish creator said on Monday. “But for a number of reasons it didn’t happen.”

When news of Lohan’s mysterious boyfriend made major headlines during her time on Celebrity Big Brother, Schulman responded to reports on Twitter, writing, “YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this!”

Lohan and Nadler broke up in April before they could meet in person, with TMZ reporting that the couple got into an argument after Lohan confronted Nadler for promoting a book on his Facebook page, with her thinking it was about another woman.

Nadler told the outlet that despite Lohan trying to apologize, he decided to call things off. They had been in an online relationship since 2014.

The breakup came more than a month after Nadler first told the media that he planned to meet Lohan the next time she traveled to Los Angeles. At the time, he claimed she would be visiting soon as she considered multiple TV offers following her time on Celebrity Big Brother.

He had also previously claimed he was planning on moving to New York, where he is originally from, in order to be close to his now ex-girlfriend.

“I already have a real estate agent in West Hampton Beach,” he said in February, adding that he “definitely” wants to work things out with the momager. “We’re gonna be walking beaches from West Hampton to Montaulk Point. She’s going to be my Bonnie and Clyde.”

While inside the Big Brother house, Lohan once told her fellow houseguests that she believed she would marry Nadler.