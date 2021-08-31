'Catfish' Case's Red Flags Prompts Friend to Reach out to Show (Exclusive)

✖

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Catfish: The TV Show, Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford (and Schulman's daughter Cleo) are introduced to Camara. She shared in an email to the hosts that she has known her "best friend" Vonni for four years. Interestingly enough, this Catfish case doesn't exactly concern Camara, as she explained that she is worried that a man that Vonni has been in contact with could potentially be a Catfish.

Camara explained that Vonni has been talking with a man named Andrew and that their relationship is getting "serious." She said that Andrew has not spoken with Vonni over FaceTime, giving him excuses as to why he can't. Even though they haven't spoken face to face over video chat, Andrew wants Vonni to move to Michigan to be with him. To make the whole situation even trickier, Camara said that Vonni has been sending Andrew money.

Camara then joined Schulman and Crawford over Zoom to chat and gave them more insight into the situation. Vonni later joined to give his own take on the matter and Camara logged off so that he could give his unfiltered thoughts about his relationship with Andrew. Vonni explained that he originally got in touch with Andrew over social media. It was Andrew who reached out to him after replying to one of his stories.

He went on to say that the two began to chat over the phone every night. Although, when it comes to photos, Vonni only has a few of Andrew. He mentioned that the "arguments" start when they talk about this. Vonni then chronicled how he's sent money to Andrew from time to time. He said that he has tried to get to the bottom of Andrew's identity following these payments, as he ran his number through CashApp. But, he only saw the name "Ke'an" pop up in relation to Andrew's number.

Understandably, this gave both the hosts pause. Vonni said that he just tried to brush it off as he has feelings for him. Since this case is full of red flags, Schulman and Crawford vowed to get to the bottom of it. You can see what the hosts were able to discover when Catfish airs on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.