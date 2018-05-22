Catelynn Lowell’s New Look Spurs ‘Teen Mom’ Fans to Heated Debate

Tyler Baltierra shared a new photo of him and wife Catelynn Lowell, sending Teen Mom OG fans into a tizzy over Lowell’s appearance.

Fans debated in the comments section of the post what was different about Lowell’s face, with some claiming that it was makeup, plastic surgery or weight loss.

“That’s not a [Snapchat] filter. She had work done and it’s ok to do just that,” one fan said.

“It’s just angles, brows, and lashes! Don’t act like y’all don’t be looking like a different person in pics!” someone else wrote.

“She does look different but I think it’s the makeup,” someone agreed.

“Her teeth look different,” another person said, wondering if the change in appearance stemmed from dental work.

“She lost weight,” another wrote.

One thing Baltierra’s 2.4 million followers could agree on was that Lowell looked fabulous.

“Whoa! You look like a BABE,” one fan wrote.

“Everyone on here wondering why Cate looks different. Who cares!? She looks beautiful but most importantly she looks HAPPY,” someone said.

“She hasn’t had [work] done, so calling her out on flash bulls— isn’t cool. She has an amazing makeup artist. And she’s had the same teeth since she was young lmao,” another said, upset that commenters were detracting from her happiness with talk about her appearance.

As previously reported, Lowell checked herself into a treatment facility for her mental health struggled in November after experiencing suicidal thoughts. One month later, the reality TV personality returned home, but she headed back to treatment in January to overcome childhood trauma.

Lowell revealed in February on an episode of the MTV series that she had suffered a miscarriage, but has since returned home again to Baltierra and 3-year-old daughter Nova.

In the season finale of Teen Mom OG, Lowell opened up about what she’s been dealing with to husband Baltierra, and told him that she would understand if he wanted to divorce her when she revealed her need to return to rehab.

“It’s super hard for me to tell you this thing, so keep an open mind,” she said. “I’ve started to have really bad anxiety in the mornings but I’ve been hiding it. I just feel like I’ve been letting people down for some reason. I feel guilty [by having anxiety]. Obviously, my meds aren’t working. I have to force myself to get in the shower and put makeup on.”

Baltierra, who has also been open about his struggle with depression, admitted he was feeling insecure about his role in her life, telling his wife, “It’s gotta be something with me.”

“No! It has nothing to do with you, Tyler. It’s my inner child s—. I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do,” Lowell said about her decision to return to treatment. “It’s me being a f—ing 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being, like, 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It’s my own s—. It’s just coming out when things go on in life. That’s how trauma works. It’s nothing to do with you, you’re awesome. You’re supportive.”

“I didn’t even want to tell you that I was going back,” Lowell said. “I just thought, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler, like seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.’ I put you through so much. You’re an awesome husband, seriously, to stand by me through all this s—. I’m sure a lot of guys would just throw in the f—ing towel.”

Baltierra, hugging her, said, “I don’t think those guys are true husbands. I’m not ever leaving, I’m not going anywhere. Don’t think like that.”