‘Castaways’ Premiere: Viewers Puzzled by Reality Show Premise

ABC’s Castaways has viewers on Twitter writing, “huh?”

The new reality series, which premiered right after the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, follows a group of strangers fighting to survive in a deserted island, in a part-documentary, part-social experiment.

“A group of 12 strangers torn from their everyday lives are shipwrecked on a string of islands in the South Pacific among washed up luggage, scattered resources, and abandoned structures. They are lost, stranded, and alone,” a man’s voice narrates explaining the premise of the complex series.

“Throughout the journey, we’ll flashback to their real lives. They have come here to push themselves to the limit. There are only two ways to escape the islands – survive until the rescue team arrives or quit,” the narrator adds.

“Will they choose to survive alone, or will they attempt to find the others?”

Whoever selected the font on this quasi-survivor show should lose their job. #Castaways — Alexandra Carter (@carterrrsauce) August 8, 2018

I can already tell this show is going to be different from every other survival show. #Castaways — Leah (@Leah_Smiles89) August 8, 2018

The series is described by the network as testing “the human need for companionship under extreme circumstances as each individual learns there are other castaways out there but are unaware of how many, their locations or when they will be rescued,” Deadline reported when the show was first announced in June.

Twitter users weren’t sure what to make of the show’s use of flashback, making the “shipwreck” aspect of the series lacking even more in authenticity.

Who in their gd mind would sign up for #Castaways? Asking to be stranded on an island while a full on film crew watches you and doesn’t help tf — Rachel Brooks (@RachelBroox) August 8, 2018

Hold on. Is this a reality show or is this a fake drama diaguised to look like a reality show? Cause I’m over this guy sitting in his kitchen eating. And this journal crap. 😒 #Castaways — Carla (@Carla_Bama) August 8, 2018

gonna go out on a limb and say that survivor-esque reality show not clinically proven to treat food addiction#BachelorInParadise #bip #Castaways — Twitney Spheres (@shuthefrontdoor) August 8, 2018

Sorry ABC, MTV convinced me that The Real World: The Lost Season was real and I’ve been jaded ever since… you can’t fool me with this #castaways mumbo jumbo. — Sally Johnson (@SallyEJohnson) August 8, 2018

The series is produced by Nomad Entertainment. Kat Kahler, who previously worked as creator and executive producer on Discovery’s Alaska: The Last Frontier and executive produced History Channel’s Alone and The Selection, serves as showrunner.

This show is so slow paced, the reason Survivor starts off with a challenge or marooning is to grab attention from the very start. Nobody is gonna be captivated to keep watching a guy we know nothing about try to swim #Castaways — mike (@swayIeigh) August 8, 2018

Castaways airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.