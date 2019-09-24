Carl Ruiz: Paula Deen Makes Rude Joke About Food Network Chef’s Death

Paula Deen made a rude joke about the death of Food Network star Carl Ruiz during a radio show interview Monday. Ruiz died on Saturday at age 44. While both Deen and Ruiz appeared on Food Network, Ruiz was close friends with Guy Fieri and appeared on Guy’s Grocery Games and Guy’s Ranch Kitchen.

Deen, 72, appeared on The Big J Show with DJ Jason “Big J” Harris on Hot 101.9 in Billings, Montana Monday. Harris explained that Ruiz died suddenly over the weekend, and asked Deen if she was aware of Ruiz.

“No, I’m not, but I’m so sorry to hear that,” Deen said, according to audio published by Radar Online.

Instead of moving on to another subject, Deen tried to lighten the mood with a tasteless joke.

“You know, they say the restaurant business will kill you,” Deen said with a laugh. “No pun intended.”

Ruiz, who opened the La Cubana NYC restaurant in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District in June, died from a suspected heart attack. His death was announced by several of his friends, including social media personality Matt Farah. Those who knew him repeatedly mentioned how kind and knowledgeable he was.

“Though I only knew Carl for 2 short years, he was my consigliere, my sounding board, my ‘am I crazy?’ Test, and a ride or die friend. Carl was down for anything, at any time,” Farah wrote.

“Every single time we hung out, three things happened: Carl taught me something unbelievably interesting, Carl introduced me to someone very interesting, and Carl made me laugh my f– face off,” Farah continued. “At our wedding, he was basically a character from Wedding Crashers, but invited. He was a goddamn rock star.”

“I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone,” Fieri wrote in his own statement. “I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef. Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million. Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

Our family mourns the loss of Carl Ruiz. He was all about great times, great food and great friends. Please remember his laugh and his wit. He made everyone feel special. He is loved and will be deeply missed. George Ruiz- Carl’s brother- on behalf of the Ruiz family pic.twitter.com/be08djf8h8 — rememberingcarlruiz (@wemisscarlruiz) September 22, 2019

Ruiz’s family also launched the Twitter page “Remembering Carl Ruiz,” where his brother, George Ruiz, posted a touching statement.

“Our family mourns the loss of Carl Ruiz. He was all about great times, great food and great friends. Please remember his laugh and his wit,” Ruiz’s brother wrote. “He made everyone feel special. He is loved and will be deeply missed. George Ruiz- Carl’s brother- on behalf of the Ruiz family.”

