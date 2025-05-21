Canceled HBO Max Show to Air on OWN

The Issa Rae-created reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles may get another shot. The two-season series, which originally aired on HBO Max, will now air on OWN.

Blavity reports Season 1 of the show will begin airing on the network on June 13, with two episodes airing each Friday beginning at 8 p.m. in a back-to-back block. The series was canceled and removed from the streamer amid a purge of shows during the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per the show’s last logline at HBO Max, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.“

The series starred original cast members Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, Jordan Bentley, P’Jae Compton, and Tylynn Burns. Bentley exited after Season 1, with Season 1 supporting cast members Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Jaylenn Hart promoted to main cast for Season 2.

TikTok users have expressed interest in the show lately, garnering a new fanbase. Of the show’s cancellation, Rae told Blavity’s Shadow and Act that she hoped the show would get another shot.

“Listen, you and me both [need the show back]. I think about it every week. I am on it, trust. I will never let it die,” she said while promoting Black Mirror Season 7.

The show was the first series to premiere from Rae’s overall deal WarnerMedia. She first worked with HBO as the creator and star of the hit series Insecure. The deal, valued at $40 million, came a year before the merger.