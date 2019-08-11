Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Posted Birthday Tribute to Kylie Jenner With Photo of Kendall

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly mixed up daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner when she posted a birthday message to Kylie. The throwback photo showed the former Olympian with a young Kendall and not the Kylie Cosmetics mogul. Jenner quickly took down the photo and replaced it with another one, but not before fans noticed.

“Life was so simple back then, but life is so good today,” Jenner wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday to my little baby [Kylie Jenner].”

An Instagram page caught a screenshot of the post, which included a photo of Jenner with Kendall, 23, and not Kylie, 22.

Jenner later posted a two-slide gallery to wish Kylie a happy birthday. Notably, both photos included the two sisters, which inspired some hilarious comments.

“Ahhh pics with them both. Better not to risk it,” one person wrote.

“Glad you got the right daughter this time, sis,” another wrote.

“So cute stop being so hard on the guy I have three kids and I always name all of them before I get the right one,” one person joked.

Another person thought it was funny that Jenner’s post for Kylie was simple, but he wrote a “huge heartfelt post” on Kanye West’s birthday.

Kylie’s mother and Jenner’s ex-wife, Kris Jenner, did write a much longer tribute to her youngest daughter. She included several photos from Kylie’s childhood, as well as a newer photo of Kylie with her own daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Happy Birthday to my baby!!! [Kylie Jenner] I can’t believe you are 22,” Kris wrote. “It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy…. watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you… You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know. [Love] mommy.”

Kylie’s older half-sister Kim Kardashian West also shared a long tribute to Kylie on Instagram. Like their mother, Kardashian also called Kylie an “old soul.”

“When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe,” Kardashian wrote. “You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen ‘music video’ you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you.”

Kylie, Kendall and the rest of the Kardashian family will be back on TV when Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns on Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

