Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Had Breasts When She First Met Ex-Wife Kris

In a new interview with Piers Morgan, Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that she’d been on hormone therapy for years, and even had breasts, when she first got with her now-ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Kris has consistently stated that she had no idea Bruce Jenner was experiencing a gender-identity crisis, but Caitlyn refutes those claims, saying that she told Kris about herself “before they even slept together.”

“I definitely told her,” Caitlyn said, as reported by The Daily Mail. “I even dressed up with her. I had been on hormones for four and a half years.”

Morgan then stated, “You had breasts.” To which Caitlyn replied, “Yeah, and it was tough to hide that so I was honest to that point. I told her before I ever slept with her.”

She did admit though she doesn’t recall exactly how the conversation about her sexuality originally went over with the Kardashian matriarch. When asked, Jenner replied “I don’t remember,” and then joked, “There’s more to me than the eye may see.”

“Honestly, I don’t even remember the conversation, I just brought it up. It obviously happened,” she then added.

Morgan also inquired how Jenner’s relationship is now with the Kardashian children, to which she revealed, “I just don’t communicate with them like I used to. It hurts but it’s not the end of the world. Fortunately, I have a lot of children.”

The “a lot of children” that Jenner is referring to are her biological kids, daughters Kendall (22) and Kylie (20) that she shares with Kris, as well as Burt (39) and Cassie (37) whom she shares with her first wife Chrystie Jenner, and sons Brandon (36) and Brody (34) who she had with second wife Linda Thompson.

Finally, Jenner did confess that she speaks “all the time” to her daughters Kendall and Kylie, and that Kris will always have a “special place in my heart.”