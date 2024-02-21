Bruno Tonioli Speaks Out After Dancer Robin Windsor Dies at 44

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge said "it was a pleasure working" with Windsor on the BBC One show.

Bruno Tonioli is paying tribute to his "dear friend" Robin Windsor. After the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer's death Monday at the age of 44, Tonioli took to social media Tuesday to lead the outpouring of tributes for Windsor.

"Incredibly sad shocking news," Tonioli, 68, wrote on Instagram alongside an image of Windsor from his Strictly days. "It was a pleasure working with Robin for many years [at Strictly], so professional easy going a really good person much to young to go RIP my dear friend Keep Dancing in heaven."

Tonioli served as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 through 2019 while Windsor was a professional dancer. Windsor competed across five years of the popular British dance competition, competing with model Patsy Kensit, EastEnders legend Anita Dobson, Loose Women's Lisa Riley, and Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden. He also performed with This Morning host Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas Special.

Following news that Windsor "tragically passed away" Monday night, many of those connected to Strictly joined Tunioli in paying tribute to the late star. Riley, who reached the semi-finals with Windsor when they competed together in Season 10, wrote in an Instagram tribute, "My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel.......now our forever Angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart......my very broken heart, I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven. SHINE IN PEACE." Craig Revel Horwood, the show's longest-serving judge, remembered Windsor as "one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I've had the pleasure of knowing and working with," adding, "he will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family and friends."

"The whole Strictly Come Dancing family are deeply saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Robin Windsor," a Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson said. "He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time."

At this time, Windsor's cause of death has not been disclosed. His passing was first confirmed in a statement shared by Burn the Floor, the dance company Windsor helped found, late Monday night. Outside of Strictly, Windsor also appeared on Dancing with the Stars Australia and So You Think You Can Dance in the Netherlands, and assisted in the choreography for the Australian version of So You Think You Can Dance.