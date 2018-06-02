Brody Jenner Marries Longtime Girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter

Brody Jenner is officially a married man!

The former reality star and longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter tied the knot at an oceanside ceremony Saturday on the island of Nihi Sumba, off the coast of Indonesia.

The ceremony and reception culminated four days of festivities on the breathtaking isle, including horse races on the beach and a white party where the intimate guest list of 50 close friends and family danced the night away.

According to PEOPLE, Jenner’s brother Brandon and mom Linda Thompson looked on as the former Hills star exchanged vows with Carter.

“We’re just excited to celebrate spending the rest of our lives together,” Jenner said weeks before the ceremony. “I can’t wait to marry Kaitlynn.”

Jenner, 34, and Carter, 29, met at a party in 2013 and the connection was reportedly immediate. “I was going after her,” Jenner said. “She’s an amazing girl.”

Carter added: “he was really honest about what he wanted, no messing around, and I found that really charming and refreshing. Pretty soon after we started dating, I thought it could be for life.”

In 2016, Jenner proposed at the same resort on Nihi Sumba where they got hitched.

“I’m glad we took our time to get to know each other,” said Carter of the long engagement. “We know for sure that we can work through things and that we want to be together.”

The days prior to the wedding were not all sunshine, however, as reports surfaced Brody was “deeply hurt” by Caitlyn choosing a work engagement over her son’s big day. She did attend the bridal shower, however, and reportedly does not object to the wedding.

Sources told TMZ the rift between Caitlyn and her youngest son goes back to when she married her third wife, Kris Jenner.

The source said that Caitlyn’s older children, Burt, 39, Casey, 37, Brandon, 36, and Jenner, blame Kris for being “selfish” and Caitlyn for being an “enabler” for allowing her to put a wall between a dad and her kids.

Jenner also told PEOPLE ahead of the wedding that his younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie, didn’t RSVP to the ceremony.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” he told the publication Wednesday.

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” he added. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Brody previously told TMZ that it had been “a couple years” since he spent time with Kylie. He admitted he didn’t even know Kylie was pregnant before she gave birth to baby Stormi Webster.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” he said. “Now that I’ve found out, for sure, I’d love to see her.”