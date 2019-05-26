‘Bringing Up Bates’: Carlin Bates Weds Evan Stewart With Joy-Anna Duggar in Attendance

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates married her longtime boyfriend Saturday, with fellow reality star Joy-Anna Duggar on hand to watch the ceremony.

Bates married Evan Stewart, whom she was dating for two years before tying the knot. Every member of the 21-year-old’s huge family took part in the ceremony, with her father Gil Bates serving as one of the officiants. Bates’ 18 brothers and sisters – Zach, Michaella, Erin, Lawson, Nathan, Alyssa, Tori, Trace, Josie, Katie, Jackson, Warden, Isaiah, Addalle, Ellie, Callie, Judson and Jeb – were matrons of honor, bridesmaids, flower girls, groomsmen, ushers or ring bearers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

About 500 people were at the wedding, including Duggar, who served as a bridesmaid. The Counting On star shared several photos and videos from before, during and after the wedding.

According to InTouch Weekly, other Duggar family members were there. Her brother Josiah and his wife Lauren Duggar, and her sister Jana Duggar, were at the party. Jana’s best friend Laura DeMaisi also attended. Justin Duggar served as an usher.

Bates and Stewart met in the fall of 2016, according to their wedding website, where they outlined their love story. Bates’ mother spoke at a ladies’ conference at Stewart’s church, and he was one of the servers.

“I was in the fellowship hall studying for my midterms, and Evan kept passing as he was serving. I noticed he was nervous and eventually said, ‘Well aren’t you going to say, ‘Hi’?’ He blushed and we chatted briefly,” Bates wrote on the site. “After church the next day, the Stewart family invited us to lunch.”

She continued, “My sister Erin was also at the conference, and for those of you who don’t know, she loves matchmaking! I was a little surprised, though, when she told Evan she would love to have him as a brother-in-law, smirking and pointing at me! He said, ‘Well, I’m available!’ After I picked my jaw up off the floor, I noticed we were both 3 shades of red!”

Bates wrote that she was not immediately won over by Stewart, but he continued to pursue her, and they fell in love.

“His character, his humility, his humor, his respect, his forgiveness, his love for the Lord, his values, and his like-mindedness in so many areas all eventually charmed me into a love relationship that has been one of the most beautiful things I have ever experienced,” she wrote. “He is my best friend I can hardly wait to spend forever by his side!His character, his humility, his humor, his respect, his forgiveness, his love for the Lord, his values, and his like-mindedness in so many areas all eventually charmed me into a love relationship that has been one of the most beautiful things I have ever experienced. He is my best friend I can hardly wait to spend forever by his side!”

The couple got engaged last fall in Maine. They are planning to move to Nashville, where Stewart will apprentice with an electrician.

Bringing Up Bates airs on UP TV. Season 8 began in January, and new specials air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET through June 20.

Photo credit: Instagram/Carlin Bates