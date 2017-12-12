Brielle Biermann Reignites NeNe Leakes Feud With This Comment

Brielle Briemann is stirring the pot, reigniting a feud between her and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member NeNe Leakes with an Instagram comment.

#NameThatGirlGroup 👯👯👯 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 10, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Biermann, the 20-year-old daughter of the Bravo show alum Kim Zolciak Biermann, commented on an Instagram photo of Leakes posing alongside her reality castmates, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore on Sunday.

“#NameThatGirlGroup ” the Shade Room captioned the pic, to which Biermann responded “Xstinct,” a play on cast member Kandi Burruss’ music group Xscape.

“Relax, it’s all fun & games and I wish the golden girls happiness,” Biermann added with a heart emoji.

Biermann and Leakes have been feuding since the Don’t Be Tardy cast member Snapchatted a video of what appears to be cockroaches in Leakes’ bathroom in October.

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—!” Leakes responded in an Instagram post of the Snapchat on Oct. 6. “Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f—ing wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake a— because you will never be @kylejenner [sic] Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment.”

Things have largely calmed down between Biermann and Leakes since then, although the comedienne has continued to feud with mom Kim both on the show and online.

People in the comment section were quick to notice Biermann’s comment, and warned her not to start things up again with the Bravo diva.

“[Brielle], if you’re gonna come for grown women you better expect to be handled like a grown woman,” one person commented.

“Giiiiirrrllll [Brielle] and [Kim] better NOT CRY when miss [Leakes] comes for them, especially Brielle,” another said. “Cause little girl want to get in grown folks business, she better know how to handle a grown folk clap back!!!”

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram / @briellebiermann