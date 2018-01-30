Brielle Biermann Blasts Critic Suggesting She’s Had Plastic Surgery

Brielle Biermann doesn't care what others think when it comes to her appearance.

The Don't Be Tardy cast member used Instagram to slam a commenter who wondered if the 21-year-old had had plastic surgery, writing "You can tell that she did a lot of stuff to her face."

Biermann fired back at the remark, noting that she's only gotten fillers in her lips.

"I did nothing but my lips!!!" she began. "My face is fat right now i'm thicker than i usually am can all of u seriously f— off. it's my face if i wanna get 37 surgeries on it i will! bye."

The comment in question was written on a photo of Biermann and her boyfriend Michael Kopech, a pitcher in the Chicago White Sox organization. The pair attended SoxFest together in Chicago.

sox fest🦋🎉🧡🤗✨💋 A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on Jan 27, 2018 at 2:24pm PST

Biermann recently poked fun at her haters with a post captioned, "checking to see if they're still pressed about my lips."

In 2016, Biermann's mother, Kim Zolciak Biermann, appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and told host Andy Cohen that she has no problem with her daughter getting lip fillers.

"First of all, she's almost 20, so talk to her. And then, why not? Shoot it up!" she said.

"I've heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly," the mom of six added, recalling the moment her oldest daughter said she was going to get her lips done.

"I was like, 'I'm going to take you to the best,'" Zolciak Biermann said.

Biermann also discussed her lip injections with Dr. Travis Stork on an episode of The Doctors in 2016.

"They all tell me that I've ruined my face," she said, via People. "They think I've had all this work done on my face when in reality all I've done is my lips, and I feel like I've been very open about it so it's annoying."

Photo Credit: Instagram / @briellebiermann