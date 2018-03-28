Busty Brielle Biermann Stuns in Bikini in New Instagram Snap

Brielle Biermann threw a sidewinding bikini photo on Instagram just weeks after breaking off her relationship with MLB player, Michael Kopech.

The 21-year-old showed off her busty, curvy figure in a black-and-nude colored Agent Provocateur bikini in a post shared to the network Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The dizzying lines and cutouts on the swimsuit showed off the reality TV personality’s assets as she posed without a smile and with her hair in big, messy space buns.

Biermann felt a little extraterrestrial in the posed photo, captioning the snap with three alien head emojis.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy, quirky look, which may have been taken by her friend Ty French during her 21st birthday trip to Miami in February.

“Wow you look amazing,” one follower gushed. Another added, “Literally body goals!”

“You look GORGEOUSSS,” another fan fawned over the photo. “Your bathing suit is super CUTE!! And your hair is on point… SLAY ALL DAY GIRL.”

Biermann’s fans also took the the comments to ask about her relationship with Kopech after they noticed the couple took down their PDA-filled photos of one another.

“Oh noooo… Where are all the pics of your love? Did you break up? I’m so sad,” a follower asked and several others echoed.

Biermann confirmed earlier in March that she and Kopech had broken up after nearly two years of dating. She responded to a fan’s tweet of an article referencing the rumored split, which her mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann had recently denied.

“It is true. We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What’s meant to be will always be,” she wrote on March 15 in a now-deleted tweet, which was sealed with a heart emoji.

Biermann and Kopech first confirmed their relationship in June 2016. The reality personality and minor-league baseball pitcher reportedly split due to distance, as Biermann shoots her family’s Bravo show, Don’t Be Tardy, in Atlanta while Kopech is part of the Chicago White Sox organization.

“She was having a difficult time with the distance, both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn’t seem to make it work anymore,” a source told Us Weekly. “They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably.”

While Kopech didn’t seem to attend Biermann’s recent 21st birthday festivities in Miami, he did share a message for his girlfriend to celebrate the special day.

“Happy 21ST to my favorite person!!” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m blessed to be able to grow with you & I’m excited to see where our future takes us. I love you so much and I’m so thankful for you, [Brielle Biermann].”