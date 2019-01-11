Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Trying for Baby No. 2 With Fertility Trick on ‘Total Bellas’

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcomed their first child, daughter Birdie Joe, in May 2017, and the two WWE stars are currently trying for their second baby.

In a new clip from the upcoming season of Total Bellas, Bryan got his wife a gift to help the process, presenting her with fertility tea.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Guess what I got you? Well, actually it’s for both of us,” he said. “Women’s moon cycle tea — it’s a fertility tea.”

Bryan added that the gift will help the couple “ready for that baby no. 2.”

Bella didn’t seem too convinced that the tea would actually work, noting that for it to be effective she is suppsed to “drink this tea, lie on my back, bring my knees to my chest (hold them), relax in this position breathing long and deep for 1 to 3 minutes.”

In a confessional interview, Bella told her husband that she thinks he focuses on her potential pregnancy more than she does.

“I feel like you come up with more ways for us to get pregnant than myself,” she said. “I just think of one way, which is usually the correct way.”

In the end, Bryan agreed with his wife that the most effective way to conceive is likely the most traditional.

“That’s how Birdie was conceived,” Bryan noted, with Bella adding, “The one month we didn’t try…she came.”

Just after Birdie’s first birthday last year, Bella told Access that she thinks 2019 will be the year she and Bryan try for their second child.

“My husband would love to start trying now for baby No. 2.,” she said. “I’m like, ‘No, there’s so many things I wanna do!’ But we said definitely 2019’s our year to start trying again, which is right around the corner.”

“I told her she needs to wait a little bit,” Bella’s twin, Nikki Bella, chimed in, with her sister adding, “Yeah, and I told myself that too, thanks girl.”

“So I’ll probably be pregnant sooner rather than later,” Brie added.

The 34-year-old echoed that statement in November while speaking to E! News at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards.

“I might be doing a little baby making for no. 2,” Brie teased. “Birdie’s 18-months, I’m gonna be 35 next week…I think it’s time!”

Brie added that while they both want another child, she’s not sure that she and her husband agree on whether they want to have a son or a daughter.

“My husband would love a boy, but because I have a sister I would love for Birdie to have a sister,” she shared. “He’s dying to have a boy because he’s the last Danielson. I guess it’s very important for men to keep the name going.”

Total Bellas returns Sunday, Jan. 13 on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thebriebella