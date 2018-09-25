Bobby Bones Dances Around Responding to Dating Rumors With ‘DWTS’ Partner Sharna Burgess

After his crazy jive on the season 27 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones took a moment to wind down and address fans who are wondering if he and pro dance partner Sharna Burgess are an item — or at least, he sort of addressed it.

The country music morning show host seemingly brought the topic up out of his own free will, giving neither a yes or no answer.

“Listen, you’re gonna ask if we’re together. We’re together every day working hard… for hours,” Bones said in a video for The Bobby Bones Show. “And I think for me, the greatest part of it is we work together and she is my teacher and I feel like a toddler and a kindergartner. Because I’m learning a lot — I’m learning two plus two. Sometimes we get into the multiplication tables,” he continued.

“But then we get to spend some time afterwards where we get to be humans,” he added, with Burgess smiling and nodding her head while sitting next to him.

“And I’ve really found someone that I think is just awesome. So that’s where we are right now, just working,” Bones said. “And we have the same goal and we hope that at the end of this we’re holding the mirror ball, man.”

The 38-year-old radio personality and author danced a red-hot jive with Burgess to Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” for their first dance of the season on Monday night, with Bones going into extreme celebration mode when the dance concluded. As soon as the song ended, Bones pumped his fist into the air, jumped around, slid onto his knees and lept across the stage, exuberant that he had completed his first dance.

While it was clear the judges were taken aback by the extreme display of emotion, Bruno Tonioli called it “exquisitely demented.”

Host Erin Andrews echoed many viewers’ sentiments, telling Burgess she was “worried about [her] top” during Bones’ flailing celebration in which it looked as if she was unsure what to do with herself when Bones put her in a lunging dip.

“I loved every minute! I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” Bones told Andrews in his post-dance interview after letting out a yell/yawp noise. “People like me, I’m from a small town of 700 people, we don’t get to be on Dancing With the Stars, so I’m trying to represent for people like that, it’s all about that. I love you guys!”

The results show concluding the first week of Dancing With the Stars will air Tuesday, Sept. 25 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.