Bobby Bones Reacts to Being Called the Wrong Name During Sun Bowl Game Broadcast

Someone got former American Idol mentor Bobby Bones confused with someone else. During a game telecast announcing Bones’ hosting duties for a New Year’s Eve broadcast, Bones was referred to as Bobby Jones. But the radio host and television personality didn’t take it too hard. In fact, he joked about it. “Love being called Bobby Jones in the middle of a bowl game,” he Tweeted.

Bones has been in the news as of late due to his departure from the reality singing competition series being confirmed. He began appearing on the show in its 16th season in 2018. From there, he was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, where he remained for two additional years for its 18th and 19th seasons. He’s been missing from the forthcoming milestone Season 20 promotional ads and video. Fans began wondering whether or not he’d be renewing his contract. As it turns out, his four-year run is over. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans where he broke the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Love being called Bobby Jones in the middle of a bowl game. https://t.co/5rjoIs0zU5 — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) December 31, 2021

“My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones said. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones also mentioned that he’s working on a new show. At the moment, he can’t share exact details about the project. “The network hasn’t even announced the show yet,” he continued. “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…But it’s a really good show,” hinting the show was being filmed in the tropical paradise.

Despite his absence, the show’s longtime host, Ryan Seacrest, and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are returning for the next season. The show premieres on Feb. 22 on ABC at 8 PM EST.

Bones has had other opportunities. He co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash alongside Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith.

Bones is also a two-time New York Times No. 1 bestselling author. He also works as a touring stand-up comedian and philanthropist. Bones considers himself to be a “jack of all trades.”

According to his ABC bio which houses Idol, Bones is the host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Bobby Bones Show. His show broadcasts to over 170 stations and is the No. 1 Country morning show with millions of listeners tuning in weekly.