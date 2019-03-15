Blac Chyna Slams ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest for Refusing to Testify in Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

Blac Chyna has slammed American Idol host Ryan Seacrest for refusing to testify in her lawsuit against the Kardashian and Jenner families.

The TV personality was brought into Chyna’s legal battle with the family over his involvement producing Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her lawyers wanted him to give a deposition regarding specific details he may have regarding her case.

Seacrest, however, disagreed with the notion that he has any involvement with the suit, with his lawyers saying “there simply is no legal or factual basis to subject [him] to a deposition” because he “had nothing whatsoever to do with the events giving rise to this action” and “has no relevant testimony to offer.”

Chyna and her team have hit back at Seacrest, issuing a new statement in response, as reported by Radar.

“Contrary to Mr. Seacrest’s conduct… celebrities with massive wealth and fame are not above the law,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani wrote in an affidavit. “Although the requested amount of sanctions for Mr. Seacrest’s conduct will not make a dent in Mr. Seacrest’s wealth as a practical matter, it is very important of this Court to send a message to Mr. Seacrest and the celebrity community that they, in fact, are not above the law.”

“While no Californian likes to be subpoenaed for a deposition, noncompliance with that subpoena without justification should not be permitted simply because the subpoenaed Californian has the money to pay his attorneys to mount a baseless defense to the subpoena in court,” the affidavit added.

Chyna’s lawsuit specifically claims that she believes the Kardahian’s and Jenners intentionally carried out a public defamation scheme in order to get her reality series Rob & Chyna cancelled and replaced with Life of Kylie.

Seacrest states that he had no involvement with Rob & Chyna, therefore he could not offer any information that would be useful in the suit, though Ciani disagrees.

“Now Seacrest is now falsely claiming he had no involvement with the show getting picked up for a second season,” she said. “One of the defenses in this case is that Season 2 of Rob & Chyna did not go forward due to ‘poor ratings.’ “

“However, Mr. Seacrest likely has unique knowledge regarding the impact on Defendants Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner of the fact that Season 1 of Rob & Chyna had higher ratings than the concurrent season of KUWTK, and twice the ratings of Rob & Chyna’s Season 2 replacement show, Life of Kylie,” Ciani continued.

At this time, it does not appear that a judge has made a decision on whether or not to force Seacrest to give a deposition.