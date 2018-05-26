Blac Chyna Claims Kardashian Family Threatened to Leave E! Network Unless Her Show Was Canceled

Blac Chyna claims the Kardashian family threatened to end their relationship with E! Network if executives did not cancel Rob & Chyna.

The 30-year-old Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, made the allegation in a new court filing, reports TMZ.

In the documents, Chyna claims there was a conspiracy to keep her from learning the real reason for Rob & Chyna getting cancelled. She claims the ratings for Rob & Chyna eclipsed Keeping With The Kardashians so much so that footage for a second season was already being filmed.

But in January 2017, there was a “key meeting” between the Kardashian-Jenner family and E! executives about the future of the show, according to Chyna. She claims that during this meeting, the Kardashians also “falsely claimed” she was physically abusive towards her former fiance, Rob Kardashian.

Chyna is asking for evidence she believes would prove her theory of a “key meeting” and establish that there was a conspiracy against her.

Following Chyna’s split from Rob Kardashian and the cancellation of Rob & Chyna, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family, accusing them of intentionally sabotaging her contract with E!. However, the Kardashians claim Rob & Chyna was cancelled due to low ratings and Chyna’s restraining order against Rob. The restraining order made it impossible for them to be filmed together.

In the lawsuit, Chyna claims the Kardashians allegedly “decided to kill Season Two of Rob & Chyna, in retaliation and used unlawful means to accomplish their goal of killing it.”

The lawsuit initially listed seven Kardashians as defendants, but Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were dismissed from the suit in January. In February, she added Kylie Jenner and dropped Khloe Kardashian as defendants. Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian also filed a lawsuit against Chyna, but Kylie later dropped out of that legal action after her daughter was born.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian started dating in 2016, and welcomed a daughter, Dream Kardashian, in November 2016. At one point, they became engaged, but split last year. Last summer, Rob Kardashian posted sexually explicit photos of Chyna on his public social media pages, and Chyna filed for a restraining order. She also accused him of domestic violence in her lawsuit against the Kardashians.

Chyna also has a son with rapper Tyga, King Cairo Stevenson. She is now reportedly dating 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay.

Earlier this month, TMZ also reported that Chyna’s appearance fees at clubs have plummeted since she broke off her relationship with the Kardashians. Although she once commanded $30,000 to make a club appearance, California club promoters said she was having trouble earning $7,000 per gig.