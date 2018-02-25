‘Biggest Loser’ Trainer Bob Harper Reveals Coma Photo 1 Year After Health Scare

A year after his heart attack, Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper shared a photo of himself in a coma on Instagram. Harper said he feels “lucky and so grateful” to still be alive.

“I am sharing an extremely private photo with all of you today,” Harper wrote Friday. “This was me 1 year and 10 days ago, in a coma. TODAY I just did 18.1 (a CrossFit workout for for those of you that don’t know) [Brick New York] in the same room where I went into cardiac arrest. To say I am grateful for my life is a MAJOR understatement. The whole time I did that workout I just kept saying to myself “I’m still here”. I am doing the [Crossfit Open 2018] because I AM STILL HERE!! Thank you to my [Crossfit Family] and non CrossFit family for all of your encouragement. I’ll talk more about this today in my [two cups in] post. I am so LUCKY and SO GRATEFUL!!”

The 52-year-old Nashville native suffered a heart attack in February 2017 while in New York. He was reportedly unconscious for two days and was released eight days later. Two weeks after the heart attack, Harper posted a photo on Instagram, confirming he was “feeling better.” In March 2017, he told fans he was eating a Mediterranean Diet after the health scare.

In a January interview with PEOPLE, Harper said he had an “identity crisis” after the heart attack.

“I went through such an identity crisis,” the workout guru told the magazine. “Think about it. I was the workout guy. I was the one you came to to want to workout and ask for health advice. I had to go back to the drawing board and find out what my purpose was. Who I am. I had to go through a lot personally and emotionally.”

Harper said he is “feeling strong” and was excited about his new projects. One of them is a program called Survivors Have Heart, which helps other heart attack survivors and was created with AstraZeneca.

“Being a heart attack survivor adds you to a club you never wanted to join, but once you are a part of it, you feel bonded by the experience,” Harper wrote in January. “As survivors, we carry each other and together, we can make a meaningful difference in raising awareness on how to navigate this complex journey.”

Harper also told E! News he hopes to inspire people.

“I decided right after it was made public that I experienced a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest that I wanted to be as upfront and open and honest about my recovery,” he said. “I wanted to inspire people as much I could.”

Harper was one of the lead trainers on The Biggest Loser, taking part in every season except the last one, season 17. In July 2017, the Daily Mail reported the show was cancelled. Although NBC never officially did so, new episodes have not aired since February 2016.

In December, Harper published The Super Carb Diet: Shed Pounds, Build Strength, Eat Real Food.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Bob Harper