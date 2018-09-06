‘Big Brother’ Veto Pits Nominees Against One Another Ahead of Eviction

There’s no saving Haleigh Broucher and Scottie Salton this week! One of the Big Brother players will be going home during Thursday’s elimination ceremony after the veto competition didn’t go their way Wednesday.

The only remaining FOUTTE alliance member and the previously evicted houseguest who won his way back into the game during the jury battle last week were in a tough spot going into the CBS reality show’s veto competition, having no one on their side except one another and possibly floater Sam Bledsoe.

Head of Household and Level 6 leader Tyler Crispen refused to let Haleigh know whom he put on the block was his number one target, despite Scottie being the priority this week.

“There’s nothing to do now but win,” Haleigh told a disappointed Scottie Wednesday.

It all came down to the Veto Competition, in which Tyler, Haleigh, Scottie, Kaycee Clark, Sam and JC Mounduix competed. The game pitted the houseguests against one another in an emoji-themed seesaw obstacle course that got infinitely more intense when “emoji tears” started raining down on the players to make their platforms slippery.

But when Level 6 alliance member Kaycee walked away with the Power of Veto for the second week in a row, the two realized that it would, indeed, be one of them going home.

They will have to fight for the favor of the house heading into the live vote, with both of them gunning to stay yet another week in hopes of turning their game around.

“I’ve been told that I’m a pawn, so I should be good,” Scottie told the camera in the diary room, incorrectly, following the competition.

As for Haleigh, she had a less optimistic view of what was going on with her position in the house. “At the end of the day, I’m a survivor. I’m not gonna roll over and die. This is not the week for me to do it. I’ve come this far, I’m going to do what it takes to stay,” she told the camera.

Will Haleigh manage to remain a pawn? Or will Scottie be able to worm his way back into the hearts of Level 6?

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS