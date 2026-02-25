‘Big Brother’ Star Addresses Rumor That Her Ex, Who She Met on the Show, Cheated on Her

Former Big Brother housemate Claire Rehfuss has something to say about rumors that her ex, Derek Xiao, cheated on her. It all started because of some social media interactions.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, February 1, to share a screenshot of a fan comment that read, “Claire BB23 liking two of my TikToks that exposed Derek BB23 of cheating on her with his coworker Olivia and dating a week after they broke up.” The screenshot was captured from a post that was originally shared by an X user who captioned it with, “Derek from BB23 cheated on Claire. Whitney’s karma.”

Rehfuss says it’s all from a troll. Sharing the post in full, she explained she’s been a victim of cyber bullying. “This random f***ing account has been harassing us since we got off Big Brother. They’ve been racist, made up SA claims, threatened to kill my niece, harassed people I’ve followed etc,” she wrote atop of the photo.

She says the cheating allegations are false. “Derek didn’t cheat,” she wrote, adding, “Don’t engage with this pathetic stalker.”

The pair split after several years of dating in the Fall of 2025. She announced the split on social media, per Us Weekly. “Hi everyone, after four wonderful years together, Derek and I have decided to end our relationship. Nothing dramatic happened, just the realization that we’re different people who want different things,” she wrote at the time.

She continued in the post, noting there was no bad blodd between them, writing, “We still care deeply about each other [and] are grateful for the time we shared and will remain friends. Thank you for all the love and support, it truly means so much. We hope that by sharing, we can be given the space and grace to move forward without any speculation or drama.”